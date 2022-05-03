The best, worst states for working moms in 2022: report

If you’re a working mom, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub ahead of Mother’s Day, which found the best and worst states for working moms. Massachusetts was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on 17 metrics in three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

TAKE YOUR CHILD TO WORK DAY 2022: HISTORY AND LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked in specific metrics.

For example, New York was found to have the best day care systems, while Idaho was found to have the worst.

WalletHub found that Mississippi has the lowest child care costs as a percentage of the median women’s income, while Nebraska had the highest child care costs.

FINDING A NEW JOB WHILE PREGNANT: A GUIDE TO SEARCHING, INTERVIEWING AND SUCCEEDING

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., had the highest female executive-to-male executive ratio, while Utah had the lowest.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – and Washington, D.C. – for working moms in 2022, according to WalletHub.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Best states for working moms in 2022

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. Rhode Island

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Vermont

8. New Jersey

9. New York

10. New Hampshire

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worst states for working moms in 2022

42. California

43. Georgia

44. Oklahoma

45. West Virginia

46. Nevada

47. Idaho

48. South Carolina

49. Alabama

50. Mississippi

51. Louisiana