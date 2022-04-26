Take Your Child to Work Day 2022: History and little-known facts

Take Your Child to Work Day is observed in the U.S. on the fourth Thursday of April.

Also known as Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day, the annual event lands on April 28 this year, and with some workplaces reopened after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and professionals are likely to participate in the tradition once more.

Here’s a glance at the history of Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day and a list of little-known facts.

Take Your Child to Work Day: History

Before sons were included, the annual event focused on expanding the horizons of young girls.

The day, which was formerly known as Take Our Daughters to Work Day, was founded in 1992 by the Ms. Foundation for Women – an NYC-based nonprofit started by a number of famous activists, including Gloria Steinem, Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin and Marlo Thomas.

The first national observance of Take Our Daughters to Work Day took place on April 22, 1993, according to the Ms. Foundation for Women.

By 2003, boys were formally integrated into the event – changing the name to Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day.

Little-known facts

1. Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day is celebrated in the U.S. under various program names, including Take Our Kids to Work Day, Take Our Children to Work Day and Bring a Kid to Work Day.

2. In 2018, nearly 3.5 million workplaces participated in the event, according to National Today – a website which celebrates special holidays and moments from around the world.

3. More than 37 million Americans follow the job-shadowing tradition, according to Forbes.

4. National Today reports that some workplaces encourage employees to extend Take Your Child to Work Day invitations to underprivileged kids as a way to build positive self-esteem in light of financial barriers.

5. Government agencies participate in Take Your Child to Work Day, including the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Office of Intramural Training & Education, the National Institutes of Health and state districts within the U.S. Department of Justice.

6. The children who participate in Take Your Child to Work Day are typically between the ages of 8 and 18, according to National Today.