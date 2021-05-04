The best, worst states for working moms in 2021: report

Working moms might want to consider moving to Massachusetts, according to a new report.

WalletHub recently found which states -- including Washington, D.C. -- are the best for working moms and Massachusetts took the top spot. Meanwhile, Louisiana took 51st.

In fact, both states kept their spots from WalletHub’s report last year.

For its 2021 report, the personal finance website analyzed all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and compared them based on 17 measurements in three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub found how states performed within some of those specific measurements.

For example, New York has the best day care systems, while Idaho has the worst, according to the report.

WalletHub also found that Mississippi has the lowest child care costs as a percentage of median women’s income, compared to Nebraska, which had the highest child care costs.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. has the highest female executive-to-male executive ratio, while Utah has the lowest, according to the report.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best and worst states for working moms in 2021, according to WalletHub.

The best states for working moms 2021

1. Massachusetts

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Connecticut

4. Vermont

5. Minnesota

6. Rhode Island

7. Wisconsin

8. New Jersey

9. New York

10. Washington

The worst states for working moms 2021

41. Alaska

42. West Virginia

43. Arkansas

44. New Mexico

45. Oklahoma

46. Nevada

48. Mississippi

49. Idaho

50. Alabama

51. Louisiana