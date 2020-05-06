Working moms have it best, worst in these states, study finds

Being a working mom is tough, but where you live could make a difference, according to one report.

WalletHub published a report Wednesday that found the best and worst states for working moms.

The personal finance website analyzed all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., based on 17 measurements within three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within those specific measurements.

For example, Mississippi was the state with the lowest child care costs as a percentage of median women’s income, while Nebraska had the highest.

New York ranked in first place as the state with the best day care system while Idaho ranked last.

WalletHub also found that Washington, D.C., had the highest female executive-to-male executive ratio and Utah had the lowest.

To see how states ranked in the overall results, here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for working moms, according to WalletHub.

Worst states for working moms

42. Georgia

43. Nevada

44. New Mexico

45. Oklahoma

46. Idaho

47. West Virginia

48. South Carolina

49. Alabama

50. Mississippi

51. Louisiana

Best states for working moms

10. Wisconsin

9. New Hampshire

8. Maine

7. Rhode Island

6. New Jersey

5. Washington, D.C.

4. Connecticut

3. Vermont

2. Minnesota

1. Massachusetts

