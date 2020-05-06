Working moms have it best, worst in these states, study finds
Massachusetts is best state for working moms while Louisiana is worst
Being a working mom is tough, but where you live could make a difference, according to one report.
WalletHub published a report Wednesday that found the best and worst states for working moms.
The personal finance website analyzed all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., based on 17 measurements within three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.
Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within those specific measurements.
For example, Mississippi was the state with the lowest child care costs as a percentage of median women’s income, while Nebraska had the highest.
New York ranked in first place as the state with the best day care system while Idaho ranked last.
WalletHub also found that Washington, D.C., had the highest female executive-to-male executive ratio and Utah had the lowest.
To see how states ranked in the overall results, here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for working moms, according to WalletHub.
Worst states for working moms
42. Georgia
43. Nevada
44. New Mexico
45. Oklahoma
46. Idaho
47. West Virginia
48. South Carolina
49. Alabama
50. Mississippi
51. Louisiana
Best states for working moms
10. Wisconsin
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Rhode Island
6. New Jersey
5. Washington, D.C.
4. Connecticut
3. Vermont
2. Minnesota
1. Massachusetts