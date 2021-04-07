Working from home is best, worst in these states in 2021: report

Working from home appears to be here to stay -- but that doesn’t mean that some places aren’t better equipped for remote work than others, according to a recent survey.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a report that found which U.S. states are the best and the worst for working from home.

For its report, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on 12 measurements within two categories: “work environment” and “living environment.”

SPAIN TESTS OUT A FOUR-DAY WORK WEEK

Under “work environment,” WalletHub looked at the share of remote workers before the pandemic, the share of potential telecommuters, households’ internet access and cybersecurity in each state.

Meanwhile, under “living environment,” WalletHub calculated each state’s: average retail price of electricity, access to low-priced internet plans, internet cost and median square footage per average number of persons in a household.

FACEBOOK GIVING PAID LEAVE TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS

The “living environment” category also included calculations for each state’s share of detached housing units, average home square footage, share of homes with lot greater than 1,000 square feet and share of homes for sale with a swimming pool.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Using those measurements, WalletHub found that Delaware is the best state overall for remote work, while Alaska is the worst state overall.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found that Colorado had the best “work environment” and North Dakota had the worst, while Georgia had the best “living environment” and Hawaii had the worst.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To see the top 10 overall rankings, here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for working from home, according to WalletHub.

Best States for Remote Work

1. Delaware

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia

4. New Hampshire

5. Tennessee

6. Arizona

7. New Jersey

8. Texas

9. Utah

10. Oregon

WILL WORK FROM HOME OUTLAST VIRUS? FORD’S MOVE SUGGESTS YES

Worst States for Remote Work

51. Alaska

50. Hawaii

49. North Dakota

48. Mississippi

47. Arkansas

46. Montana

45. Wyoming

44. New Mexico

43. Iowa

42. West Virginia