Father’s Day: The best, worst states for working dads in 2021

Being a working dad may be easier or harder, depending on where you live.

At least, that’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states in the U.S. -- including Washington, D.C. -- for working dads.

For its report, WalletHub analyzed and ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. based on 23 measurements in four categories: economics & social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

However, WalletHub didn’t just find the overall ranking for those states.

The personal finance company also found how states performed within specific measurements. For example, WalletHub found that Mississippi has the lowest child care costs, while Nebraska has the highest.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts has the lowest male uninsured rate, while Texas has the highest.

Men have the highest life expectancy in California, according to WalletHub, but the lowest life expectancy in Mississippi.

In Oregon, men have the lowest average length of their work day, while North Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska are tied for the highest average length of work day for men, WalletHub found.

So as Americans celebrate their dads on Father’s Day, here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for working dads this year, according to WalletHub.

The 10 Best States for Working Dads

1. Massachusetts

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Minnesota

4. New Jersey

5. Connecticut

6. Rhode Island

7. Vermont

8. New York

9. Wisconsin

10. North Dakota

The 10 Worst States for Working Dads

42. Arkansas

43. Oklahoma

44. Idaho

45. South Carolina

46. Alabama

47. West Virginia

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. New Mexico

51. Nevada