Father's Day gifts for every price point

The coronavirus pandemic might still be here for a second Father’s Day in a row, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find dad a gift that he’ll enjoy. As people continue to wait until the world returns to "normal," grabbing your dad something that keeps him busy or complements his lifestyle will likely be your best bet.

Here are five Father’s Day gift ideas that could work for every price point.

Dream yacht

If money is no object and your dad has shown interest in owning a yacht, there are a variety of vessels available, according to listings on Boat International – a leading yacht publication. The most expensive motor-powered yacht on the website is the Lürssen Octopus, which will run you around $279.9 million. This 414-foot yacht was built in 2003 and can accommodate 26 guests and 63 crew members. It has 13 guest cabins and can reach a top speed of about 21.9 mph (19 knots).

Alternatively, your dad could always enjoy a Father’s Day cruise that’s available at your local marina if you think he won’t be keen on paying for yacht maintenance.

Luxury cologne

For the dad who enjoys fine fragrances, the Creed Aventus cologne is available at Neiman Marcus. The boutique scent is the first item that appears on the upscale department store’s Father’s Day list. It features top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant leaves, apple and pineapple, and retails for $325, $435 and $1,055 for bottles that range between 1.7 and 17 ounces. Reviews aren’t available on the website, but Neiman Marcus says the cologne qualifies for a free brush set if purchased.

Percussion massager

If your dad likes to stay active or has a very taxing job, you can give him a gift that brings the spa home. Macy’s Father’s Day Gift Guide lists the HoMedics Pro Series I Percussion Massager in its top 10. The massager sits in the 6th spot and is described as a device that offers "relief and relaxation." It is built with three intensity settings, four attachments and a 3-hour runtime, which has earned the massager a 4.5-star rating out of 5. Macy’s typically sells the item for $249, but the department store says it is currently running a "limited-time special" that’s selling it for $99.99.

Indoor mini golf set

There’s no denying that Amazon has countless items you can buy with a simple click. The massive online marketplace published a Customers’ Most-Loved list that breaks down which Father’s Day gifts have a 4-star rating or above from more than 1,000 reviewers. The first item on this list that has an A-grade from Fakespot (a fake review analyzer) is the SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return. This 9-foot putting green retails for $59.99 and has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from 3,800 reviewers.

Cast iron grill pan

Walmart’s Father’s Day gift guide lists the Lodge Pre-seasoned 10.5-inch Cast Iron Grill Pan with Assist Handle as the second bestselling item for 2021, after a Lenovo gaming laptop. If your dad is more of a foodie than a gamer, this newly-added pan is a budget-friendly buy that shows promise. The Lodge cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from the 490-plus people who have reviewed it so far. The grill usually retails for $36, but is now on sale for $19.90.