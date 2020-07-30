Public schools are best, worst in these states in 2020: Report

If you’re looking to enroll your students in the best public school, you should consider Massachusetts, according to a recent report.

Earlier this week, WalletHub published a report that found the states that have the best public school systems, and Massachusetts made it to the top of the list.

To calculate the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on 33 measurements within two categories: “Quality” and “Safety.”

The report also listed how states did within some of those specific measurements. For example, Iowa had the lowest dropout rate while Washington, D.C., and New Mexico tied for the highest dropout rate.

Aside from taking the overall top spot, Massachusetts also had the highest math and reading test scores. Meanwhile, Alabama had the lowest math test scores and Alaska had the lowest reading test scores.

WalletHub also found that Massachusetts tied with Oklahoma and Vermont for the state with the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students while Louisiana had the highest percentage.

Washington, D.C., had the lowest bullying incidence rate while Arkansas had the highest.

Here are the states, including Washington, D.C., with the best and worst public school systems, according to WalletHub.

States with the worst public school systems

42. Arkansas

43. South Carolina

44. Alabama

45. Nevada

46. Mississippi

47. Oklahoma

48. Alaska

49. Arizona

50. Louisiana

51. New Mexico

States with the best public school systems

10. Maryland

9. Delaware

8. Wisconsin

7. Minnesota

6. New Hampshire

5. Vermont

4. Virginia

3. New Jersey

2. Connecticut

1. Massachusetts