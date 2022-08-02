Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., were compared based on cost, access and outcome

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 2

Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. 

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their cost, access and outcomes of health care using 42 metrics. 

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within some of those metrics. 

For example, WalletHub found that Utah has the lowest average monthly insurance premium, while Wyoming and West Virginia tied for the highest average monthly insurance premium. 

Washington, D.C., was found to have the most hospital beds per capita and the most physicians per capita.

Meanwhile, Utah was found to have the fewest hospital beds per capita and Idaho was found to have the fewest physicians per capita. 

WalletHub found that Massachusetts had the highest percent of insured adults and the highest percentage of insured children, while Texas had the lowest percent in both categories.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – including Washington, D.C. – for health care this year, according to WalletHub. 

Best health care systems in 2022

Downtown Providence Rhode Island

Rhode Island was found to have the best health care system in 2022, according to WalletHub. Providence, Rhode Island, is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

1. Rhode Island

2. Massachusetts

3. Hawaii

4. Minnesota

5. Maryland

6. Vermont

7. Colorado

8. Connecticut

9. Maine

10. Iowa

Worst health care systems in 2022

Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi was found to have the worst health care systems in 2022, according to WalletHub. Jackson, Mississippi, is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

42. Tennessee

43. Georgia

44. Texas

45. South Carolina

46. West Virginia

47. Arkansas

48. Oklahoma

49. Louisiana 

50. Alabama

51. Mississippi