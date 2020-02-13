The best, worst states for singles looking for love: WalletHub

If you're single and looking for a romantic relationship, it could be worth moving to Florida, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, financial website WalletHub published a report that found the best and worst states for single people, with the Sunshine State taking the top spot.

To calculate its findings, the website compared all 50 states based on 29 measurements within three categories: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.

Some of the measurements included online dating opportunities, openness to relationships, movie costs, haircut costs, unemployment rate for single population, number of attractions, restaurants per capita and online dating safety.

Aside from the overall rankings, WalletHub also found that California, New York, Florida and Texas all had the most restaurants per capita, while North Dakota had the least.

Washington state has the most online dating opportunities while Mississippi has the least, according to the report.

WalletHub also found that Nevada has the highest gender balance of singles, while North Dakota has the lowest gender balance of singles.

Here are the best and worst states for singles, according to WalletHub:

Worst States for Singles

41. Mississippi

42. Alabama

43. Alaska

44. Kentucky

45. Kansas

46. Wyoming

47. New Mexico

48. North Dakota

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

Best States for Singles

10. Michigan

9. Massachusetts

8. Wisconsin

7. Illinois

6. Ohio

5. Pennsylvania

4. New York

3. Texas

2. California

1. Florida

