Best states for retirement in 2022: report

Florida really may be the best state to retire in, according to a new report.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the best U.S. states to retire in in 2022. Florida was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on 47 measurements within three categories: affordability, quality of life and health care.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how different states ranked within a few of those 47 measurements. For example, WalletHub found that Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost of living, while Hawaii has the highest.

However, Hawaii was found to have the highest life expectancy, while West Virginia was found to have the lowest.

According to the report, South Dakota has the highest percentage of the workforce age 65 and older, while West Virginia has the lowest.

Meanwhile, Florida was found to have the highest percentage of the population age 65 and older, while Utah was found to have the lowest.

As far as entertainment goes, New York has the most museums per capita and, along with California and Minnesota, the most theaters per capita.

West Virginia has the fewest museums per capita, while Mississippi has the fewest theaters per capita.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best states to retire in this year, according to WalletHub.

1. Florida

2. Virginia

3. Colorado

4. Delaware

5. Minnesota

6. North Dakota

7. Montana

8. Utah

9. Arizona

10. New Hampshire

