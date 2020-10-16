The middle class has it best, worst in these US states: Report

It turns out, some states are more suitable for people in the middle class than others, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, SmartAsset published a study that ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. to find which states are the best for the middle class this year.

According to the report, the middle class is defined as “households that earn approximately two-thirds to two times the median national income.”

In 2018, that income level made up about 52% of the U.S. adult population, according to the Pew Research Center using the most recent data available

The middle class is also struggling with a decrease in wages and increases in consumer goods and housing, according to SmartAsset. However, some of those burdens are lighter, depending on where you live.

For its report, SmartAsset analyzed used seven measurements, including the percentage of middle-class households, median household income adjusted for cost of living and four-year change in median household incomes.

The report also studied states based on their median home value, homeownership rate, four-year middle-class job growth and the gini index, which is “a statistical measurement of income inequality,” the report said.

After comparing the states, SmartAsset found that five of the top 10 states for the middle class are in the Midwest. In last year’s ranking, six of the top 10 states were in the Midwest.

However, the top two states are farther west, with Utah in first place and Idaho in second. Both those states ranked in the top spots two years in a row.

Here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for the middle class this year, according to SmartAsset.

The best U.S. states for the middle class

1. Utah

2. Idaho

3. Minnesota

4. South Dakota

5. Iowa

6. New Hampshire

7. Nebraska

8. Colorado

9. Wisconsin

10. Washington

The worst U.S. states for the middle class

42. Pennsylvania

43. North Dakota

44. Washington, D.C.

45. Texas

46. Mississippi

47. Oklahoma

48. New Mexico

49. Connecticut

50. Louisiana

51. New York