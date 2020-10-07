Here’s where first-time homebuyers should look for real estate: report

First-time homebuyers should probably consider looking for their new place in Michigan, according to a recent report.

On Tuesday, personal finance technology company SmartAsset ranked the best U.S. cities for people who are buying their first homes.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, made it to the top of the list.

For its ranking, SmartAsset analyzed 185 of the largest cities in the U.S. using data from the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The company compared the cities based on 12 measurements within four categories including home market favorability, affordability, livability and employment.

Grand Rapids ranked in first place because of how well it performed in home market favorability, affordability and employment categories -- ranking in the top fifth of each of those segments, SmartAsset reported.

Aside from its overall ranking, SmartAsset also found that no cities in the Northeast made it to the top 10 -- or even the top 25.

In fact, the Northeast city that ranked highest on the list was Buffalo, New York, but it only took the 43rd spot. The following Northeast city on the list was Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, in 64th place.

To see the top results, here are the best cities for first-time homebuyers this year, according to SmartAsset.

1. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2. Henderson, Nevada

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia

4. Boise, Idaho

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

6. St. Petersburg, Florida

7. Omaha, Nebraska

8. Garland, Texas

9. Gilbert, Arizona

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

