Best and worst states for driving in 2022: report

If you do a lot of driving, you might want to consider relocating to Iowa.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best states for driving in 2022. Iowa was at the top of the list. Hawaii was at the bottom of the list.

For its report, the personal finance website compared all 50 U.S. states based on 31 measurements within four categories: cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within some of the 31 measurements. For example, the report found that West Virginia has the lowest auto maintenance costs and the lowest percentage of rush hour traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Oregon has the highest auto maintenance costs and California has the highest percentage of rush hour traffic congestion.

California was also found to have several favorable qualities, including the fewest days with precipitation and the most auto repair shops per capita. California also tied with Florida and Texas for the state with the most car washes per capita.

New Hampshire was found to have the most days with precipitation, while Hawaii was found to have both the fewest auto repair shops per capita and the fewest car washes per capita.

WalletHub also found that Vermont has the lowest car theft rate, while Colorado has the highest car theft rate.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best and worst states for driving in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states to drive in

1. Iowa

2. Oklahoma

3. Kansas

4. North Carolina

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Wisconsin

8. Tennessee

9. Illinois

10. Indiana

Worst states to drive in

41. Wyoming

42. Missouri

43. Michigan

44. Colorado

45. Washington

46. Maryland

47. California

48. Delaware

49. Rhode Island

50. Hawaii