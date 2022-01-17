Best state capitals to live in 2022: report

State capitals can be exciting places to live, but some capitals offer a better quality of life than others.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub that was published Monday, which ranked all 50 U.S. state capitals to find which cities are the best state capitals to live in this year.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals based on 49 measurements in four categories: affordability, economic well being, quality of education & health, and quality of life.

Some of the specific measurements included cost of living, unemployment rate, bankruptcy rate, high school graduation rate, share of adults in good health and walkability.

WalletHub used data from numerous sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To see which cities made it to the overall ranking, here are the 10 best state capitals to live in, according to WalletHub.

1. Austin, Texas

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Boise, Idaho

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

6. Concord, New Hampshire

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

8. Columbus, Ohio

9. Bismarck, North Dakota

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

