Lifestyle and Budget

Best state capitals to live in 2022: report

WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. state capitals based on affordability, economic well being, quality of education & health, and quality of life

State capitals can be exciting places to live, but some capitals offer a better quality of life than others. 

That’s according to a report from WalletHub that was published Monday, which ranked all 50 U.S. state capitals to find which cities are the best state capitals to live in this year.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals based on 49 measurements in four categories: affordability, economic well being, quality of education & health, and quality of life.

Some of the specific measurements included cost of living, unemployment rate, bankruptcy rate, high school graduation rate, share of adults in good health and walkability. 

WalletHub used data from numerous sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

To see which cities made it to the overall ranking, here are the 10 best state capitals to live in, according to WalletHub. 

1. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, is the best state capital to live in this year, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina, is the second best state capital to live in.  (iStock)

3. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, is the third-best state capital, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

4. Boise, Idaho

WalletHub found that Boise, Idaho, is the fourth-best state capital this year. (iStock)

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska, is the fifth-best state capital, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

6. Concord, New Hampshire

Concord, New Hampshire, is the sixth-best state capital to live in this year.  (iStock)

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is the seventh-best state capital in 2022, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

8. Columbus, Ohio 

Columbus, Ohio, is the eighth-best state capital, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

9. Bismarck, North Dakota

Bismarck, North Dakota, is the ninth-best state capital on WalletHub's list. (iStock)

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City took tenth place in WalletHub's ranking of best state capitals to live in this year. (iStock)

