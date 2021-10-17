Tennessee town on sale for $725K

A historic Tennessee town could be all yours for the price of $725,000.

The town, named Water Valley, is about an hour south of Nashville near the famed Natchez Trace Parkway.

At just seven acres, much of the town was incorporated into neighboring Williamsport. Nashville-based real estate broker Christa Swartz, who’s handling the sale, told FOX Television Stations on Saturday that Water Valley ceased being recognized as a town after its post offices closed.

"It’s a quiet place on a beautiful strip of highway that goes through there," Swartz told FOX Television Stations.

The purchase would include a few buildings, including general, hardware and sporting good stores. There is also a creek and a barn on the property.

Prospective buyers could potentially be their own mayor, barkeeper and antique store owner, Swartz said. County officials, meanwhile, would handle roads and water.

"You get to make the decisions and make the rules for your own little town if you get Water Valley," she said.

Dating back to at least the 1890s, the town was once known for its apple orchards and has been sold at least four times over the decades.

The town has been drawing parallels to the hit Canadian TV series Schitt’s Creek in which a wealthy family, after losing its money, is forced to relocate to a small rural town it once purchased as a joke.

Swartz told FOX Television Stations she has been inundated with offers from around the country, ranging from locals to Hollywood producers wanting to use the town in film and TV productions.

"For locals, they recognize the dreaminess of this, and it’s just the perfect proximity to Nashville," Swartz said. "It’s some of the prettiest country you’ll see in Tennessee."