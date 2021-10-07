These are the safest cities in the US

Over the past year, crime has spiked in many cities across the nation, instilling fears in many Americans.

Living in a safe community is something all Americans desire, but many factors play into making a town or city safe for both individuals and families.

The crime rate is an essential determinant in the safety of a city, along with rent prices, which communities are conducive for raising a family, and even which places are best to start and expand your own business.

If crime is high, home values can decrease, while insurance costs could rise, putting unwanted stress on many individuals and families.

Additionally, businesses have to look out for robberies, theft, and even vandalism, burdening business owners with high insurance costs to keep their businesses safe. Some studies have found these costs to be as high as $12,000 or more, while the average crime loss is over $14,000.

Despite this, there are many safe places to live or start a business in the United States, where crime rates are low.

Luckily, AdvisorSmith conducted a study to help narrow down these places for those looking for a safe living community in the US, whether large or small.

Their research looked at recent crime data from the FBI to determine the safest big cities in the US, as well as small and midsize cities.

Here are the top 5 safest large cities in the United States.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Home to the world’s longest pleasure beach, this suburban coastal city thrives off of tourism to drive its economy.

Henderson, Nevada

The second-largest city in Nevada, Henderson is known for its small-town feel, despite being just south of one of the most vibrant cities in the U.S., Las Vegas - known for its extreme nightlife and entertainment.

El Paso, Texas

Nicknamed the Sun City, El Paso sits in the western part of Texas at the Mexico border, with an economy driven by ranching, cotton farming and mineral production.

San Diego, California

Known for its breathtaking beaches and ocean views, this Southern California city has something for everyone. From its world-famous San Diego Zoo to a variety of art galleries and museums, as well as home to a large active naval fleet, you’ll never get bored here.

Honolulu, Hawaii

"The Big Pineapple" – also known as the capital of the beautiful Hawaiian Islands, this city has stunning beaches, dining, and nightlife as well as everything in between.

Large cities have much to offer, but they aren’t for everyone. Here are the top 5 midsize cities that were found to be the safest.

Carmel, Indiana

Known as the roundabout capital of the U.S., this midsize suburb in the Indianapolis metro area has a median household income that exceeds six figures.

Sugar Land, Texas

If you couldn’t tell by the name, this suburb of Houston is known for its strength in sugarcane production, home to major U.S. sugar producer, Imperial Sugar.

Cary, North Carolina

The most centrally located area between Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, this city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the south, with many northeasterners relocating here for its business opportunities, culture, and outdoor experiences.

Thousand Oaks, California

Located in the Conejo Valley, this wealthy city is home to many recreational areas for those looking for an active outdoor lifestyle, while still remaining in close proximity to Los Angeles for those also wanting the city life.

If these cities are still too big for you and you’re looking for someplace more quaint, these are the top 5 smallest living communities found to be the safest.

Rye, New York

Just about 30 miles north of New York City sits this waterfront city, which was incorporated in 1942, making it the youngest city in New York State.

Broadview Heights, Ohio

A suburb of the Greater Cleveland area, this small traditional town has a median home price of just under $300,000, according to Zillow.

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

This small town is known for its close-knit community feel, but it’s only 28 miles from New York City, which is great for those looking for a short commute to work.

Norfolk, Massachusetts

With a population of just under 12,000 and approximately 30 miles from Boston, this is the perfect town for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, but still keeping it as an option for an occasional visit.

Sparta, New Jersey

With 38 square miles of rolling hills, lakes, and farms, this small town offers 11 different private lake communities for those looking for a more private and quiet lifestyle.