Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Holiday

More consumers planning to gift secondhand this year: report

ThredUp’s Thrift for the Holidays Report says 66% of Americans are open to receiving secondhand gifts

close
Erin Sykes on conscious retail video

For environmentally conscious shoppers, thrift stores are most sustainable: retail analyst

Erin Sykes on conscious retail

Americans might be turning to secondhand stores for gifts this holiday season as supply chain challenges and inflation mount.

At least that’s what a new consumer survey from ThredUp’s Thrift for the Holidays Report is suggesting. The publically traded resale platform commissioned GlobalData, a third-party retail analytics firm to determine the prevalence secondhand shopping may have on holiday gifting this year.

CHRISTMAS 2021: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING, SHIPPING AND SHORTAGES

The survey sought out the opinions of 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that nearly one in two shoppers – 49% – are considering alternatives like thrift stores or consignment shops.

ThredUp's Thrift for the Holidays Report is suggesting more consumers might turn to thrift stores as inflation and supply chain pressures weigh on shoppers. (ThredUp)

Sixty-two percent of American shoppers told ThredUp that they think secondhand apparel gifts are "more socially acceptable now than 5 years ago." Similarly, 66% of American shoppers say they’re now open to receiving a secondhand gift.

USPS ISSUES HOLIDAY PACKAGE GUIDANCE: SEND GIFTS EARLY

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TDUP THREDUP INC. 19.65 -0.15 -0.76%

More than half of U.S. consumers are considering thrift store gifts this holiday season due to concerns over shipping delays (53%) and higher price tags (52%). One in three consumers are reportedly worried that limited inventory will make it hard to find good gifts.

Better deals, sustainable shopping and a desire to give a gift that’s unique are other considerations consumers are making this year, according to ThredUp.

More than half of U.S. consumers are considering thrift store gifts this holiday season due to concerns over shipping delays and higher price tags. (iStock)

OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2021 LIST REVEALED FOR HOLIDAY SEASON 

"It's amazing and encouraging to see how many consumers are now open to gifting thrift," said Erin Wallace – ThredUp’s vice president of integrated marketing. "We've heard that consumers are growing tired of the waste of the holiday season, and are increasingly seeking more sustainable options that align with their values. This is particularly true of GenZ. By choosing used for the holidays, consumers are cutting waste for both their wallets and the planet."

According to ThredUp’s internal data, the brand name items that are leading the charge on holiday shopping lists are Converse sneakers, Lululemon track jackets, Torrid jeans, Ugg boots, Reformation dresses, Patagonia fleeces, FRYE boots, Coach wristlets, Vince sweaters and Kate Spade crossbody bags.

Whether you're buying holiday gifts from a thrift store or a big-box retail chain, experts say you'll need to make your purchases early if you want to avoid shipping delays and shortages. (iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If secondhand gifts aren’t what you’re looking for, retail and logistics experts are recommending people place orders or visit stores as early as possible

Holiday shoppers who complete their shopping early will have a higher chance of avoiding shipping delays, shortages and missed deals, experts told FOX Business in September.