More consumers planning to gift secondhand this year: report

Americans might be turning to secondhand stores for gifts this holiday season as supply chain challenges and inflation mount.

At least that’s what a new consumer survey from ThredUp’s Thrift for the Holidays Report is suggesting. The publically traded resale platform commissioned GlobalData, a third-party retail analytics firm to determine the prevalence secondhand shopping may have on holiday gifting this year.

The survey sought out the opinions of 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that nearly one in two shoppers – 49% – are considering alternatives like thrift stores or consignment shops.

Sixty-two percent of American shoppers told ThredUp that they think secondhand apparel gifts are "more socially acceptable now than 5 years ago." Similarly, 66% of American shoppers say they’re now open to receiving a secondhand gift.

More than half of U.S. consumers are considering thrift store gifts this holiday season due to concerns over shipping delays (53%) and higher price tags (52%). One in three consumers are reportedly worried that limited inventory will make it hard to find good gifts.

Better deals, sustainable shopping and a desire to give a gift that’s unique are other considerations consumers are making this year, according to ThredUp.

"It's amazing and encouraging to see how many consumers are now open to gifting thrift," said Erin Wallace – ThredUp’s vice president of integrated marketing. "We've heard that consumers are growing tired of the waste of the holiday season, and are increasingly seeking more sustainable options that align with their values. This is particularly true of GenZ. By choosing used for the holidays, consumers are cutting waste for both their wallets and the planet."

According to ThredUp’s internal data, the brand name items that are leading the charge on holiday shopping lists are Converse sneakers, Lululemon track jackets, Torrid jeans, Ugg boots, Reformation dresses, Patagonia fleeces, FRYE boots, Coach wristlets, Vince sweaters and Kate Spade crossbody bags.

If secondhand gifts aren’t what you’re looking for, retail and logistics experts are recommending people place orders or visit stores as early as possible.

Holiday shoppers who complete their shopping early will have a higher chance of avoiding shipping delays, shortages and missed deals, experts told FOX Business in September.