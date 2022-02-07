Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NFL

The best cities for football fans this year: report

With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, take a look at which cities offer the best experience for football fans

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

If you’re a big fan of football, the city where you live could make a difference in your experience with the game. 

With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, WalletHub decided to find out which U.S. cities are the best for football fans this year. 

For its report, WalletHub compared 245 U.S. cities with at least one professional football team or at least one college football team. Those cities were compared and ranked based on 21 measurements within two categories: pro football and college football. 

SUPER BOWL 2022 TICKET PRICES SOAR, SHOCKING NFL FANS

Some of those measurements included most accessible stadiums (for college and pro football), lowest average ticket price (for college and pro football), most engaged fans (for college and pro football teams). 

Pittsburgh took the top spot in WalletHub’s overall ranking of the best cities for football fans, followed by Dallas, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Boston and Los Angeles. 

SUPER BOWL 2022 COMMERCIALS: GUY FIERI BECOMES THE MAYOR OF THE LAND OF LOUD FLAVORS IN FIRST-EVER APPEARANCE

WalletHub also published two other rankings: the best cities for pro football fans and the best cities for college football fans. 

Here are the best cities for college and pro football fans this year, according to WalletHub. 

Best cities for pro football fans

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was found to be the best city for football fans overall, as well as the best city for pro football fans. Pittsburgh is home to the NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the University of Pittsburgh's Panthers footbal (iStock)

1. Pittsburgh

2. Dallas

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boston

5. Los Angeles

6. New York City

7. New Orleans

8. Kansas City, Missouri

9. San Francisco

10. Glendale, Arizona

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Best cities for college football fans

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was found to be the best city for college football fans. Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide football team. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

1. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

2. Clemson, South Carolina

3. Fayette, Mississippi

4. Fargo, North Dakota

5. State College, Pennsylvania

6. Tallahassee, Florida

7. Pittsburgh

8. West Point, New York

9. Norman, Oklahoma

10. Philadelphia

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS