Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022 ticket prices soar, shocking NFL fans

Super Bowl 56 is 8 days away

close
Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be a 'convention of Americana': Sports agent

Steinberg Sports and Entertainment CEO and founder Leigh Steinberg on concerns regarding Super Bowl LVI being hosted in L.A. amid COVID surge, trans athletes and the NFL's growth after allowing fans back in the stands.

Super Bowl tickets are hard to come by as it is, and the prices to get into the stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams next weekend have come under scrutiny.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13. The stadium is one of the newest and most technologically sound venues in the NFL. But whether fans are supporting their hometown team, traveling to root for the Bengals or just want to catch the biggest sporting event of the year, they’re going to have to pay a pretty penny.

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is pictured Jan. 26, 2022, ahead of the Super Bowl in Inglewood, Calif. (RYU I/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to TicketIQ data, the cheapest ticket available costs $5,300. If a fan wanted to sit comfortably in the lower levels of SoFi Stadium, he would have to shell out about $8,870. The high rollers will need more than $906,000 for a single ticket for a 24-person suite.

"Tickets for Super Bowl 56 are currently averaging at $9,086 on the secondary market, making it the fourth straight day that the average list price has been under the $10,000 mark," according to TicketIQ’s latest update Saturday. 

"Traditionally, tickets on the secondary market have fallen to their lowest average asking price in the days immediately before the game and on game day. Overall, in the final week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the average list price has dropped 13%." 

Super Bowl LVI logo

The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet Feb. 13, 2022, for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The debate over prices for the game immediately went viral on social media with former Bengals star wide receiver Chad OchoCino speaking out.

TickPick co-founder and CEO Brett Goldberg said Friday that fans interested in going to the game should keep an eye on the prices.

SoFi Stadium

A general view of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 24, 2021 . (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"For now, the average purchase price for this year’s Super Bowl is currently the most expensive on record," Goldberg said. "The get-in price, though, may drop below $5,000 this weekend, as we have noticed a steady drop since the matchup was set. Fans looking for the most affordable tickets should keep their eyes on that get-in over the coming days."