Super Bowl 2022 ticket prices soar, shocking NFL fans

Super Bowl tickets are hard to come by as it is, and the prices to get into the stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams next weekend have come under scrutiny.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13. The stadium is one of the newest and most technologically sound venues in the NFL. But whether fans are supporting their hometown team, traveling to root for the Bengals or just want to catch the biggest sporting event of the year, they’re going to have to pay a pretty penny.

According to TicketIQ data, the cheapest ticket available costs $5,300. If a fan wanted to sit comfortably in the lower levels of SoFi Stadium, he would have to shell out about $8,870. The high rollers will need more than $906,000 for a single ticket for a 24-person suite.

"Tickets for Super Bowl 56 are currently averaging at $9,086 on the secondary market, making it the fourth straight day that the average list price has been under the $10,000 mark," according to TicketIQ’s latest update Saturday.

"Traditionally, tickets on the secondary market have fallen to their lowest average asking price in the days immediately before the game and on game day. Overall, in the final week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the average list price has dropped 13%."

The debate over prices for the game immediately went viral on social media with former Bengals star wide receiver Chad OchoCino speaking out.

TickPick co-founder and CEO Brett Goldberg said Friday that fans interested in going to the game should keep an eye on the prices.

"For now, the average purchase price for this year’s Super Bowl is currently the most expensive on record," Goldberg said. "The get-in price, though, may drop below $5,000 this weekend, as we have noticed a steady drop since the matchup was set. Fans looking for the most affordable tickets should keep their eyes on that get-in over the coming days."