Military veterans have it best in these US cities in 2020: report

The transition from military life to civilian life is challenging, but the city where a veteran chooses to settle down can make a big difference, according to a recent report.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, WalletHub published its annual report, which ranks the best places for military veterans to live. There are reportedly 19.5 million veterans in the U.S., but some cities “offer better conditions” for those veterans than other places, the report said.

For the ranking, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 measurements within four categories: employment, economy, quality of life and health.

VETERANS, GOLD STAR FAMILIES GIVEN FREE ACCESS TO NATIONAL PARKS, FEDERAL PROPERTY STARTING NOV. 11

Some of the specific measurements include veteran unemployment rate, veteran-owned businesses per veteran population, veteran income growth, median veteran income, veteran population and quality of VA health facilities.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how well cities ranked within specific measurements -- including the fact that six cities tied for the lowest veteran unemployment rate and four cities tied for the highest.

KANSAS BOUTIQUE GIVING AWAY FREE WEDDING DRESSES TO MILITARY BRIDES

Orlando, Florida; Irvine, California; Hialeah, Florida; Fremont, California; San Bernardino, California; and Santa Ana, California, shared the top spot for the cities with the lowest veteran unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, the cities with the highest veteran unemployment rate were Sacramento, California; Miami, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Birmingham, Alabama.

SAVING FOR A HOME DOWN PAYMENT WILL TAKE THIS LONG

Six cities also tied for the highest veteran population: Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Henderson, Nevada; Norfolk, Virginia; and Chesapeake, Virginia.

Hialeah, Florida, had the lowest veteran population, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see which cities made it to the top of the overall ranking, here are the 10 best cities for veterans to live this year, according to WalletHub.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Irvine, California

3. Tampa, Florida

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

5. Austin, Texas

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

9. Gilbert, Arizona

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS