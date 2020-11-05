Kansas boutique giving free wedding dresses to military brides

A boutique in Kansas is giving away more than 100 free wedding dresses next week to military brides.

True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal in Kansas City, Mo., is hosting its 10th annual “Gowns for Good” event on Nov. 10, for active military members, according to the boutique’s website.

“Once a year, we coordinate with our designers to get in special gowns that we are able to gift at no cost to members of our armed forces or their future spouse,” the True Society website says. “This allows us to show our sincerest appreciation for their service by helping them bring their dream wedding to life!”

True Society will also be giving away white fabric masks to brides who attend the event, according to KCTV.

“Members of the armed forces and their partners not only sacrifice for our country but they also often sacrifice having their dream wedding,” Mandi Robben, True Society’s customer experience manager told the station. “We believe every bride deserves to feel beautiful when walking down the aisle on their special day. Our goal is to help do just that.”

According to a Facebook post, the boutique has more than 100 appointments available.

Brides who want to participate need to call ahead to make an appointment and bring their military ID or their fiance’s military ID to the 30-minute appointment, the True Society website says.

Military brides can also send a friend or relative to find a dress for them, as long as they have a copy of the bride or groom’s military ID with them -- as well as bust, waist and hip measurements.

The one-day event will have coronavirus safety precautions in place, according to the website.

Brides can only bring two guests and everyone inside the boutique has to wear a mask.

According to the website, anyone who is not wearing a mask will be asked to wait outside the store.

Gowns will also be sanitized between every try-on.

