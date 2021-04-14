Look back at Bernie Madoff's most high-profile victims

Bernie Madoff, former American investor and fraudster, died Wednesday at Butner FCI federal prison due to natural causes, a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News.

Madoff, 82, was arrested in 2009 for his role in orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme. He sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009, according to the Justice Department.

Madoff filed a motion for early release in 2020 and was denied.

"Last year Bernie Madoff asked his sentencing court to grant him compassionate release so he could die at home with his remaining friends and family," Brandon Sample, one of Madoff's attorneys, said in a statement to Fox Business. "At the time, Bernie had a life expectancy of less than 18 months. Bernie’s sentencing judge denied that request, despite Bernie’s terminal kidney disease and expressed remorse for his crimes."

He continued:"Today, Bernie Madoff passed away at the age of 82. Bernie, up until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes. Although the crimes Bernie was convicted of have come to define who he was—he was also a father and a husband. He was soft spoken and an intellectual. Bernie was by no means perfect. But no man is."

The former investor faced 11 charges including securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, false statements, perjury, false SEC filings and theft from an employee benefit plan.

Madoff deceived a number of high-profile victims, including:

Former Walt Disney Studios Chairman and WndrCo managing partner Jeffrey Katzenberg

Katzenberg lost millions as a result of Madoff-related financial dealings through Hollywood financial adviser Gerald Breslauer, who himself suffered heavy losses related to Madoff's scheme, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel

Wiesel invested more than $15 million with Madoff through his nonprofit The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity. The nonprofit, which is "rooted in the memory of the Holocaust," seeks to combat "indifference." The organization said it invested "substantially all" of its assets with Madoff, WSJ reported.

Actor Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick

Bacon and Sedgwick lost an undisclosed amount as a result of his Madoff-related financial dealings.

Former radio and TV host Larry King

King lost an undisclosed amount as a result of his Madoff-related financial dealings.

Director Steven Spielberg

Spielberg's Wunderkinder Foundation charity also lost an undisclosed amount as a result of Madoff-related financial dealings through Breslauer, WSJ reported in 2009.

Former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman

Braman lost an undisclosed amount as a result of his Madoff-related financial dealings.

Actor John Malkovich

Malkovich lost an undisclosed amount as a result of his Madoff-related financial dealings.

Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gábor

Gábor, who died in 2016, may have lost as much as $10 million in Madoff-related investments.

Billionaire businessman Ira Rennert

Rennert, a former friend of Maddoff, also reportedly lost as much as $200 million related to the scheme, according to Fortune Magazine.

The scheme began in the early 1970s and, by the time Madoff was arrested in December 2008, had defrauded as many as 37,000 people in 136 countries out of up to $65 billion.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.