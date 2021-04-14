Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Bernie Madoff, mastermind of vast Ponzi scheme, dies in federal prison at age 82: Report

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 for swindling thousands of clients out of close to $65 billion

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Bernie Madoff, the notorious architect of the biggest investment fraud in U.S. history, has died at age 82, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. 

Madoff was serving a 150-year sentence at the federal medical care center in Butner, North Carolina, where his attorney said he was being treated for terminal kidney failure. Last year, Madoff's attorney filed court papers seeking the 82-year-old's release during the coronavirus pandemic, saying he suffered from end-stage renal disease. The request was denied.   

His death is believed to be from natural causes, the AP reported.

A decades-long force on Wall Street, Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a vast Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said robbed thousands of their life savings. The scheme began in the early 1970s, and by the time Madoff was arrested in December 2008, had defrauded as many as 37,000 people in 136 countries out of up to $65 billion. 

"When I began the Ponzi scheme, I believed it would end shortly and I would be able to extricate myself and my clients," Madoff told the judge at his plea hearing. "However, this proved difficult, and ultimately impossible, and as the years went by, I realized that my arrest and this day would inevitably come."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.