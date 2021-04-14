Bernie Madoff, mastermind of vast Ponzi scheme, dies in federal prison at age 82: Report

Bernie Madoff, the notorious architect of the biggest investment fraud in U.S. history, has died at age 82, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Madoff was serving a 150-year sentence at the federal medical care center in Butner, North Carolina, where his attorney said he was being treated for terminal kidney failure. Last year, Madoff's attorney filed court papers seeking the 82-year-old's release during the coronavirus pandemic, saying he suffered from end-stage renal disease. The request was denied.

His death is believed to be from natural causes, the AP reported.

A decades-long force on Wall Street, Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a vast Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said robbed thousands of their life savings. The scheme began in the early 1970s, and by the time Madoff was arrested in December 2008, had defrauded as many as 37,000 people in 136 countries out of up to $65 billion.

"When I began the Ponzi scheme, I believed it would end shortly and I would be able to extricate myself and my clients," Madoff told the judge at his plea hearing. "However, this proved difficult, and ultimately impossible, and as the years went by, I realized that my arrest and this day would inevitably come."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.