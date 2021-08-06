Ben & Jerry's in Israel: Franchisees ask company to 'withdraw' decision to stop selling in West Bank

Ben & Jerry's franchisees operating 30 stores across the country are asking the ice cream maker to "re-examine and withdraw" its decision to stop selling products in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The company made the announcement last month amid heightened tensions between Israel and Gaza that prompted American activists and corporations to speak out.

"Those who feel so strongly about Israel that they want to boycott it or some part of the territory it administers are free to do so. They cannot, however, do that at our expense," the franchisees wrote in their letter to Ben & Jerry's executives, according to a Wednesday press release.

The franchisees' stores have a total revenue of $23.3 million and have partnered with the company for a cumulative 250 years, the release states.

"We are proud to be part of a company that highlights values as a part of its mission," the signatories wrote, adding, however, that "there is a danger that the pursuit of social justice will descend into political correctness or result in the adoption of overly simplistic solutions by people who share a single view of the world that misconstrue complex problems in which multiple claims of justice are implicated."

"The imposition of such narrow prescriptions does not advance social justice, or the pursuit of a values led business in any meaningful way," they said in the letter.

The American Jewish Committee helped author the letter to Ben & Jerry’s CEO, director of social mission, director of global retail operations and head of U.S. retail and global strategy, according to an AJC press release.

"Tagging one side with all responsibility for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may make self-described social justice advocates proud, but it advances neither peace nor justice," AJC Chief Legal Officer Marc D. Stern said in a letter to the editor published by The New York Times in response to the ice cream company's decision.

Ben & Jerry's did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

The company said in July that it would not be renewing an agreement with its licensee in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after it expires "at the end of next year."

"Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the [Occupied Palestinian Territory], we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement," a press release from the company said at the time. "We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready."

The anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement applauded the company’s move.

"Following years of #BDS campaigns [Ben & Jerry’s] has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel's illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We warmly welcome their decision but call on Ben & Jerry's to end all operations in apartheid Israel," the movement wrote in a July 19 tweet.

FOX Business' Houston Keene contributed to this report.