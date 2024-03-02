Chocolate bars recalled over milk allergy concerns

A Pennsylvania-based company recalled a chocolate bar over allergic reaction concerns, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Electric City Sweets from Scranton, Pennsylvania, recalled 1,644 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars "due to undeclared milk in the ingredient statement and allergen statement," according to the FDA press release.

Individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities run the risk of experiencing an allergic reaction, which could lead to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis. No illnesses had been reported as of Wednesday, according to the statement released.

The recall started after a consumer reported the issue to the retailer where they initially purchased the chocolate.

"The milk-containing product was distributed in packaging identified with the allergen on the front panel display however it did not reveal the presence of milk in the ingredient list as required," the statement read.

Only two specific lots were impacted by the recall. The chocolate was available via online ordering off of the Electric City Sweets website as well as Wholesale accounts that serviced cities in Pennsylvania, Florida, California and North Carolina.

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.