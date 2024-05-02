'Belligerent' United Airlines passenger ordered to pay $20K to carrier, TSA says

A United Airlines' passenger is being forced to pony up tens of thousands of dollars after being fined for his "belligerent, threatening, and intimidating" behavior during a flight in March.

Alexander Michael Dominic MacDonald, 30, was sentenced for interfering with a flight crew during a United flight that diverted to Bangor International Airport in Maine on March 1. The flight was traveling from London to Newark, New Jersey.

MacDonald, who is from Chelmsford, England, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to time already served. He has been in custody since the incident. Chief U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker also ordered MacDonald to pay $20,638 in restitution to the airline.

During the flight, MacDonald began arguing with his traveling companion and causing a disturbance, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said, citing court documents.

Flight attendants asked MacDonald to be quiet and attempted to calm him down but "he became belligerent, threatening, and intimidating towards them," according to the court documents.

When the international purser – the designated onboard leader of the aircraft – intervened, MacDonald "became belligerent and intimidating toward him as well" and also said that he would "mess up the plane."

The passenger was eventually restrained in flex cuffs while the flight was diverted.

The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bangor Police Department investigated the case.

FOX Business reached out to United for comment.