Latest from Alexandria Hein
Amid coronavirus, need for flu vaccine 'as great as ever,' AMA says
The American Medical Association (AMA) said the flu vaccine this year “is more important than ever."
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Alexandria Hein is a Health News Editor at FoxNews.com
The American Medical Association (AMA) said the flu vaccine this year “is more important than ever."