Walmart offers prescription discounts to lure in subscription members

Walmart is incentivizing consumers to join its subscription service by offering a swath of discounts on commonly prescribed medications.

Effective immediately, any Walmart+ member will receive discounts up to 85% off for select medications or, in some cases, entirely for free as part of the members-only prescription savings program Walmart+ Rx for less.

Walmart said Tuesday in a note to customers that members can receive savings for "a variety of health needs, including heart health, mental health, antibiotics, allergies and diabetes management." However, the retailer stopped short of announcing which prescriptions that entails.

The move comes as the major retailer works to make "health care more accessible and affordable," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness executive vice president, said.

To receive the savings at any Walmart pharmacy, members will need a pharmacy savings card and a valid prescription. Members can also get discounts applied to e-prescriptions provided by a prescriber and transferred to the pharmacy, according to Walmart.

"When you consider the frequency with which many prescriptions are filled, the importance of medication adherence and the ease of multiple fulfillment options, we can make it easier for someone to manage their medical conditions," Pegus said.

Last year, the Arkansas-based retailer launched Walmart+, charging subscribers either $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, in its latest effort to compete with e-commerce giant Amazon which launched its Prime subscription service in 2005.

Walmart+ offers same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

Comparatively, Prime, a service that costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, offers fast shipping and other perks, such as discounts at Amazon’s Whole Foods supermarkets and access to its video streaming site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.