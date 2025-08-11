Bed Bath & Beyond’s iconic 20% coupon is back, but there is a catch

Bed Bath & Beyond’s iconic 20% coupon is back, but there are a few caveats as it is not as universal as it was in the past.

The coupons, synonymous with the retailer, once filled mailboxes (and glove compartments) but vanished after the debt-laden retailer shut down its stores in 2023. Today, it’s making a comeback under the brand’s new banner: Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

In a customer email sent on Aug. 11, the company touted that the coupon is back but can only be used once, and cannot be combined with other offers or applied to past purchases, per the fine print.

The coupon coincides with the opening of the first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store in Nashville, Tennessee, under the parent company, The Brand House Collective Formerly Kirkland's Inc., Brand House Collective is a multi-brand retail operator encompassing Kirkland’s Home, Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Overstock, and buybuy Baby.

The opening marks the first time Bed Bath & Beyond has made its way back to brick and mortar shops after the company collapsed in 2023. Ahead of the store's opening last week, the company announced that it would be "bringing back one of its most iconic traditions, the beloved Bed Bath & Beyond coupon."

Customers were encouraged to bring in old coupons to the store. Fresh coupons were also given out at the door.

In 2023, the original Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shuttered all physical stores after contending with issues such as "poor inventory management, slow adoption of online shopping trends and overreliance on coupon shopping," according to Reuters.

That same year, Beyond Inc., which was formerly Overstock.com, acquired its intellectual property, including the brand name and domain rights.

Big Lots and The Container Store briefly accepted the famed blue and white 20% off coupons in 2023 as the company was shutting down.

In February, Kirkland’s Inc. finalized a $25 million investment deal with Beyond, the parent company of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, Zulily and BuyBuy Baby, in which Kirkland's became the exclusive brick-and-mortar operator and licensee for new, smaller format "neighborhood" Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide.

In October, when the deal was first announced, the companies said they would leverage Kirkland's store operations expertise and its brick-and-mortar footprint to curate an "assortment of iconic legacy vendor partners." Kirkland's Inc. CEO Amy Sullivan said in a statement at the time that "Kirkland's Home has a 58-year legacy in the home decor sector, and the core strength of our brand and this organization lies in merchandising and store operations."

Kirkland's shareholders voted to rebrand the company as The Brand House Collective Inc.