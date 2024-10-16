Bed Bath & Beyond brand is coming back to physical stores

Beyond Inc. is looking to bring the Bed Bath & Beyond brand back to physical stores more than a year after it went out of business.

On Wednesday, Beyond Inc., which owns brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily, said it's investing $40 million in the Container Store Group.

Under this new partnership, the companies will utilize a section within the Container Store’s real estate locations to showcase the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment for kitchen, bath and bedroom, which will be co-branded.

Container Store CEO Satish Malhotra said the company believes the partnership will help to deepen its relationship with customers, expand its reach and accelerate its return to positive same-store sales growth and profitability.

It would also mark a comeback for the Bed, Bath & Beyond brand, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2023 after several failed attempts to turn around its business, and subsequently shuttered all of its physical store locations.

Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million in June 2023, and changed its corporate name to Beyond Inc. in October of that year.

Within the past year, Overstock ousted CEO Jonathan Johnson, acquired e-commerce retailer Zulily and relaunched Overstock.com.

With its new partnership, Beyond will also offer a global loyalty program, multiple payment solutions and ancillary insurance and protection products through the Container Store's brick-and-mortar locations and website, the companies said.