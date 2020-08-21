Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy returns after coronavirus scare

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy told followers Wednesday he had "maybe" been infected with the coronavirus, but he announced a day later that he had beaten his illness.

Continue Reading Below

In an update to his Twitter feed, the 43-year-old Portnoy assured his fans that he was no longer "sick as a motherf—er” after being bedridden for 40 hours.

BARSTOOL BOSS DAVE PORTNOY REVEALS HIS 'TOP OF MY LIST' DREAM HIRE IS THIS NBA LEGEND

"It did a little number on me for a day or two,” he said on his daily "Davey Day Trader Global” video.

Portnoy did not specify whether he had received a COVID-19 test or elaborate further about any diagnosis.

“You know what I did last night?" he asked. "I said ‘Scarpetta, give me 14 spaghettis."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PENN PENN NATIONAL GAMING 55.60 -0.98 -1.73%

Portnoy cited copious amounts of the Madison Avenue Italian restaurant's spaghetti, performance drink Gatorade and Kit Kat bars as his cure, but he pointed out he was in dire need of watermelons.

In his earlier videos, Portnoy appeared unwell and had his head propped up by a pillow. He told viewers he had only eaten “an apple” in previous days.

His announcement sent shares of Penn National Gaming -- which acquired 36% of Barstool earlier this year for $163 million -- on a roller-coaster ride. It dipped 1.2% and then rebounded.

“I guess Penn National, like, dipped," he said, "after I showed this video of my face looking like f-----g Dr. Death. Yeah, I look like dirt and can’t get out of bed. I get it, corona is probably in my nostrils."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The podcaster has taken up day trading since the pandemic led to the cancellation or postponement of spring sporting events.

Last month, Portnoy was invited to the White House and conducted a sit-down interview with President Trump, during which he acknowledged that government infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci made his "stocks tank" when he encouraged coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Portnoy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.