Barbie doll with hearing aids added to inclusive line

Barbie has added a few new dolls to its inclusive line.

On Wednesday, the brand – owned by toymaker Mattel – announced the upcoming release of a Barbie with hearing aids, among several other new dolls in the Fashionistas line.

The doll is the first-ever Barbie with behind-the-ear-hearing aids and was designed in partnership with educational audiologist and hearing loss advocate Dr. Jen Richardson, according to an announcement provided to FOX Business.

"I’m honored to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids," Richardson said in a statement.

"It’s inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll," Richardson added. "I'm beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them."

Barbie also unveiled several other new dolls in the Fashionistas line including a Ken doll with vitiligo (a skin condition in which pigment cells are lost) and a doll with a prosthetic leg. There will also be new dolls in a variety of body types, the announcement said.

All the new dolls in the Fashionista line will hit store shelves in June. According to the announcement, the dolls will be available for $9.99 at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

"Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls, said in a statement.

"It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion," McKnight added.

