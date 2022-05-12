Support military families with Pillsbury’s latest cookie dough launch

These new cookies do more than just bake in the oven, they also help military families.

The newly unveiled Pillsbury Shape Flag Sugar Cookie Dough, Salute to Service, will be available in time for Memorial Day. The refrigerated cookie dough bakes up into sugar cookies with an American flag decal emblazoned on the top of each pre-cut cookie. The new product was created in partnership with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that helps military families transition to civilian life following their discharge from military service.

ILLINOIS VETERAN WHO LAUNCHED FIRE DEPARTMENT COFFEE LEAVES FIRE SERVICE TO RUN ‘BREW’ BUSINESS

"Pillsbury believes what matters most is made at home and every family deserves a space to share special moments together. That’s why we partnered with non-profit Operation Homefront to support military families in their return to civilian life by providing them with the stable housing they need to build a foundation for their future," Tiffany Seelen, Pillsbury brand experience, senior manager, told FOX Business.

"Since 2020, we have collaborated with this organization to build four new homes for veterans and their families transitioning out of the military and donated $5.6 million to the housing program. This year we also introduced our Salute to Service cookies to bring even more awareness to military families," she continued, adding that you can learn more about their partnership and the ways you can help veteran families by visiting Pillsbury.com/mission.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Starting now through the end of August, Pillsbury will make a 10-cent donation to Operation Homefront for every cookie purchased for up to $150,000 with every eligible code entered by Aug. 31, 2022. Directions for entry are included on the back of the box.

Cookies are available at retailers nationwide, such as Target, Walmart, Jewel, and via Instacart and Amazon Fresh. The suggested retail price is $8 for three 20-count boxes. Check the Pillsbury website for availability.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS