Band-Aid adds black, brown tones as Corporate America backs racial justice movement

Band-Aid’s products will be getting more diverse.

Continue Reading Below

The brand -- owned by Johnson & Johnson -- is promising in an Instagram post that it will release a new line of bandages in a variety of colors “that embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company stands “in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice,” the post said. “We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the black community.⁣”

CVS JOINS WALMART IN KEEPING MULTICULTURAL BEAUTY PRODUCTS OUT OF LOCKED CABINETS

The move is the latest among American business titans aligning themselves in ways both tangible and subtle with a racial justice movement recharged by the death of George Floyd, the latest in a string of black people to die in police custody.

Coffeehouse-chain Starbucks is supplying employees with customized Black Lives Matter T-shirts after initially barring the logo on attire worn during work hours, and both Walmart and CVS have said they would pull beauty products designed for minority customers from locked cases.

Band-aid also announced it would be donating to Black Lives Matter.

“We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism,” the post said. “We can, we must and we will do better.”

WHY ALL YOUR CLOTHES SHOULD BE SECONDHAND AFTER COVID-19

Although some fans were excited by the company’s move, others said Band-Aid was too late to the game.

“Did it just dawn upon you that black people exist?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said: “Took ya long enough.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Band-Aid, however, did release a variety of skin-toned bandages back in 2005.

According to a statement sent to Business Insider from a Band-Aid representative, the line, called “Perfect Blend Adhesive Bandages,” was “discontinued due to lack of interest at the time.”

“We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility,” the statement said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 142.15 +1.28 +0.91%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS