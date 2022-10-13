Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800

Balenciaga has taken a classic bag, one that holds tasty potato chips, and made it fashion with the debut of a new addition to their purse lineup.

The luxury fashion brand debuted their Lay's Potato Chip Clutch during "The Mud Show" presentation during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

Balenciaga partnered with the Frito-Lay brand to create the accessory that comes with a hefty price tag.

The Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag will cost a lot more than your average bag of $3 Lay's. According to Hypebeast, the bags have a rumored price tag of $1,800.

The design of the bag looks identical to a bag of Lay's chips. The leather bag has a silver lining and a simple zipper at the top.

The debut of the potato chip bag comes shortly after the brand debuted the Trash Pouch for nearly $1,800, which was inspired by a trash bag.

During the fashion show, models held the bags to their side, scrunching them up in the middle, but Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia posted pictures of the bags on Instagram to give people a closer look at the clutches that were held during the show.

On October 5, he posted photos and some videos of the salt and vinegar, flamin' hot and original potato chip inspired bags.

He then later posted more bag pictures, the classic potato chip bag, the flamin' hot chips and limón.

The potato chip bags will not be released until next year.