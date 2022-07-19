Expand / Collapse search
Education

The most educated metro areas in America in 2022: Report

The 150 largest metro areas in the US were compared based on their educational attainment, quality of education and attainment gaps

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 19

With back-to-school season just around the corner, a new report has found the most educated metro areas in the U.S. for 2022.

On Monday, WalletHub published its report, which compared the 150 most populated metro areas in the U.S. based on their educational attainment, quality of education and attainment gap.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific metrics. 

For example, the report found that Ann Arbor, Michigan, has the highest percentage of high school diploma holders, while McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, has the lowest. 

Ann Arbor also ranked first for the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults, the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders and the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders. 

Meanwhile, Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas, had the lowest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults and Visalia, California, had the lowest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.

Ann Arbor Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the most educated metro area in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub.  (iStock / iStock)

WalletHub also found that Trenton-Princeton, New Jersey, has the highest average university quality, while six metro areas tied for the lowest average university quality. 

Those areas were: Anchorage, Alaska; Ogden-Clearfield, Utah; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; Bakersfield, California; Vallejo, California; and Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas.

University of Michigan

Ann Arbor also has the highest percentage of degree holders, from associate's degrees to graduate degrees, according to WalletHub. The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

Here are the most educated metro areas in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub. 

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

3. Washington, D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

4. Madison, Wisconsin

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

7. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

8. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

