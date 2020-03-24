Bacardi leads liquor brands in coronavirus donations to unemployed workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll and bars and restaurants across the United States, some big brands are stepping up to help workers who have been impacted.

One of those brands is Bacardi.

The liquor maker on Tuesday launched the #RaiseYourSpirits campaign, which promises $3 million in financial aid and support to struggling food and drink businesses. That funding is in addition to another $1 million pledged by the company’s Patron brand last week.

AMID CORONAVIRUS, N.J. PIZZERIA OWNER BORROWS $50K TO PAY STAFF

“Bacardi is a family company, and for us, business is personal. We don’t have all the answers today on how best to help everywhere, but we are committed to do what we can to see our industry through this crisis,” Bacardi Limited Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Madhavan said in a statement to FOX Business.

“These may be the darkest of days for bars and restaurants, but I am certain that when we come out on the other side, people will emerge from isolation with a renewed zest to live life to the fullest and celebrate together.”

CORONAVIRUS SHIFTS WHITE CASTLE'S FOCUS TO RETAIL, DRIVE-THRU

Bacardi’s donation will go directly to established nonprofits that can quickly provide aid to workers on the frontlines, including Another Round, Another Rally, CORE, the James Beard Foundation, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation and Tales of the Cocktail.

But Bacardi isn’t the only brand donating.

Aviation Gin has teamed up with "Dead Pool" actor Ryan Reynolds to announce the #TipYourBartenders initiative, which will kick off with a $15,000 donation to the United States Bartenders Guild and will add an additional 30 percent tip for every bottle delivered through online partners like Drizzly, ReserveBar, MiniBar and Total Wine.

“Our bar and restaurant family has taken a devastating hit as a result of COVID-19,” Aviation owner Andrew Chrisomalis said in a statement to FOX Business. “We are proud to support the bartenders who support us” and “encourage customers to stay home to flatten the curve so we can come together again soon.”

In addition to Bacardi and Aviation, restaurant mogul Danny Meyer is foregoing his entire compensation and instead donating it to the Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns a collection of eateries in New York. He also asked his executive team to take pay cuts.

Help is coming from local business owners, too. Bryan Morin of Jersey Shore pizza shop Federico's didn’t want his staff to take a financial hit, so he took out a $50,000 line of credit and promised to keep his 20 employees on the payroll.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

There are roughly 50,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, and as part of efforts to flatten the curve, states across the country have told businesses to close and residents to stay home.

Early estimates suggest that at least a million workers could have lost their jobs in March: The Labor Department has reported the number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits jumped to 281,000 for the week ending March 14, the highest level since June 2017, and the numbers of people seeking unemployment benefits could surge.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS