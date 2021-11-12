Baby clothes recalled over choking hazard

A children's clothing retailer issued multiple recalls for its baby clothes because they may pose a choking hazard.

Consumers who have purchased Hanna Andersson's Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets and or its Baby Ruffle Rompers should immediately stop using the product, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The snaps on both clothing items can detach, ultimately posting a choking threat to young children, CPSC said.

The recall covers more than 4,000 Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets and over 3,000 Baby Ruffle Rompers which are made to fit children ranging in age from zero months to three years old.

The company has already received three reports that the snaps on the rompers have detached or that the fabric around the snaps ripped. There was also one report about the snaps detaching from the long sleeve sets as well.

However, no injuries have been reported regarding either product.

Still, consumers are urged to return the items for a full refund from the company. The company is also contacting affected consumers directly.

The cotton rompers were sold in three colors and have metal snaps that start from the neckline and run down the center, according to the recall notice.

The long sleeve sets also come in multiple patterns and have metal snaps in the crotch of the top.