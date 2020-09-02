August sees record-high in gun sales compared to same month in past years, analysts say

Gun sales for August increased by 58% compared to the same time last year, the highest number reported for the month on record, according to recently released information.

Continue Reading Below

There were roughly 1.8 million guns sold in August 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, which compiles and analyzes the raw data obtained from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

While the percentage increase is lower than the past several months, which reported surges ranging from 71% to 145%, it remains a record-high for the month compared to previous years, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesperson Mark Oliva.

THIS YEAR'S GUN SALES HAVE ALREADY OUTPACED 2019'S TOTAL, RESEARCH SHOWS

Previously released SAAF data shows:

July recorded an estimated 2 million guns sold, marking a 135% increase this month year-over-year

June : A 145% surge in gun sales compared to the previous year, with more than 2.38 million guns sold.

May : An 80.2% increase compared to 2019, with approximately more than 1.72 million guns sold.

April : A 71.3% increase, with more than 1. 79 million guns sold.

March : An 85.3% spike, with more than 2.58 million guns sold.

SAAF chief economist Jurgen Brauer said August’s figures show “the lowest year-over increase seen in the past six months.”

THESE 10 RESTAURANTS AND STORES WANT CUSTOMERS TO LEAVE THEIR GUNS AT HOME

“At nearly 15 million units sold, the sales pace thus far this year now exceeds the total 12-months sales of 2019 by just over one million firearms,” Brauer wrote in an emailed statement provided to FOX Business. “With the hunting season about to begin in earnest and the presidential election season about to start in earnest as well, 2020 will without doubt exceed the previous high of 16.6 million units sold in 2016.”

Nearly five million of this year’s gun purchases were made by buyers who had never owned a firearm before, Oliva said in an email to Fox News.

FIRST-TIME GUN OWNERSHIP SKYROCKETS AMID RIOTS, INCREASED VIOLENCE ACROSS COUNTRY: 'YOU CAN'T REALLY BE TOO SAFE'

“News reports of violent attacks, riots, looting are coupled with calls to defund police,” Olive wrote. “Americans are witnessing gun control politicians refuse to enforce penalties on violent criminals while at the same time actively working to deny those who obey the law the ability [to] protect themselves. These sales figures are proof that Americans refuse to be compliant victims to violent criminals who prey on the most vulnerable of our society.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS