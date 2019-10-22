Rapper Pitbull loses manager to mac and cheese

Pitbull’s manager gave up the limelight to pursue the business of mac and cheese.

After his father passed away, Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton began thinking about his legacy. Although he learned a lot working for Pitbull for 14 years, he said he felt he didn’t tangibly own any of his success. After his friends encouraged him to get back into cooking, he founded the World Famous House of Mac, he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

"I wanted to start focusing on something that I could own – generational wealth,” he said on "Varney & Co." on Tuesday.

“My other passion was calling.” - Derrick "Chef Teach" Turton, Mac and Cheese Mogul

World Famous House of Mac started as a food truck, allowing for a mobile marketplace.

“Music is what I know, so I wanted to be able at least approach the market from a grass-root standpoint, which I do that in my sleep," Turton said. "And I bought a food truck, which was more cost-effective for me to do. And what it allowed me to do is move around the market … and so by the time I actually got my first brick and mortar, I knew this was the location and area that worked for me.”

There are three World Famous House of Mac establishments located in Miami, Florida. Mac and cheese is the mainstay of the menu, and the restaurant serves as a popular cheat day choice, he said.

“There’s nothing worse than eating like a bad slice of pizza,” Turton said. “If you’re going to do the cheat day, you’ve got to do to cheat day right. And that's me.”