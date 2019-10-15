Panera Bread employee says firing after mac and cheese video was 'justified'

A Panera Bread employee said she was fired after "exposing" how the company crafts its highly regarded mac and cheese.

But she said the firing was "completely justified."

The video quickly went viral, racking up well over 11 million views. It was originally posted on the video-sharing app TikTok before being shared on Twitter, amassing well over 114,000 retweets and over 69,000 likes.

The employee is seen dropping a bag of frozen mac and cheese into hot water. Once it was ready, the employee grabbed the bag, cut it open and poured it into a bowl ready to be served.

The video ended with the employee serving up a wide-eyed grin and a thumbs up to the camera. Though seemingly lighthearted, the move came with some serious consequences.

The account @BriiRamirezz told Twitter followers, "lol I lost my job for this video."

Panera Bread did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The employee later reiterated on Twitter that this was not a case of wrongful termination and her firing was "completely justified." The employee wrote in part, "Having such long nails and my phone out is a risk to food safety and health regulations."

A Panera Bread spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the video to The Washington Post.

The spokesperon did, however, defend their methods, telling the Post that the product "made offsite with our proprietary recipe developed by our chefs."

"It is shipped frozen to our bakery cafes," the spokesperon said. "This allows us to avoid using preservatives which do not meet our clean standards."

Panera Bread Company operates over 309 bakery cafes in 29 states, with a principal focus on specialty breads. About 68 percent of its bakery cafes are franchise units, and the remainder are owned by the company.