Safe-to-eat cookie dough company rises from childhood 'no-no'

Hasn't everyone been warned about the risks of eating raw cookie dough but maybe indulged anyway?

As a child, Kristen Tomlan had a passion for baking and was "obsessed" with making cookies, but half the time, she said they never made it into the oven.

Her cravings, years later, turned into a million-dollar cookie-dough company. DŌ Cookie Dough Confections was the first to take the irresistible habit of eating the raw dough and mold it into a booming business.

“Cookie dough that you make at home could be harmful and can contain bacteria,” DŌ cookie dough creations CEO and founder Kristen Tomlan said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” “But the cookie dough that we serve is totally safe to eat.”

DŌ cookie dough is edible, bakeable and can be shipped nationwide. Their two New York City locations are so popular, customers wait in long lines just for a scoop of the treat.

“[People] are lining up to eat cookie dough just how they crave it.” - Kristen Tomlan, DŌ cookie dough creations CEO and founder

“So in the store, it's kind of set up like an ice cream experience,” Tomlan said. “You can get a scoop of it – one scoop, two scoops. Mix it with ice cream. Get it in a milkshake. It's up to you how you want to eat it.”

Their regular, shipping-sized cup of cookie dough retails at $9 and makes about 12 cookies,' she said and will stay fresh in the refrigerator for three weeks or the freezer for three months.

Although Tomlan remained tight-lipped on exactly how much her business rakes in, but she said DŌ’s total profits for the past year have been “close to $5 million.”