Thousands of smoke detectors recalled over potential fire hazard

Thousands of smoke detector fire alarms sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled over a sound issue that could pose a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice that 11,000 LShome Photoelectric 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms may fail to activate promptly if the sensing threshold of security warnings is set too high.

The alarms are white and circular, and have a light sound warning and test button. They are operated by 9-volt batteries.

The products were sold on Amazon from February 2024 through December 2025 and cost about $30, the CPSC said. The affected model number is XG-7D04-KZ9Z and the SKU number is CX-50YP-A5VN. Both are printed on the bottom side of the alarm.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and can discard the smoke alarms in the trash, the agency said in the notice.

No injuries or incidents associated with the recalled products have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said consumers should contact lmm15957491237@163.com for instructions on how to receive a refund through Amazon.

