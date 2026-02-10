Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

Jaguar Land Rover recalling 2,300 electric vehicles in US over fire risk

Investigations pointed to a 'folded anode tab' in battery cells produced at LG Energy Solution facility in Poland

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 2,300 electric SUVs in the U.S. over concerns that a high-voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Tuesday.

The recall impacts 2,278 Jaguar I-Pace vehicles from the 2020–2021 model years.

"As an interim repair, the battery software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update to limit the state of charge to 90%" the NHTSA said, according to Reuters, adding that the final remedy is currently under development.

Jaguar I-Pace interior

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 2,300 electric SUVs in the U.S. over concerns that a high voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There will be no charge to vehicle owners for the interim repair, the recall report said.

Customers can monitor their vehicle's charging with the latest version of the Jaguar Remote App or inside the vehicle, according to the report, which says owners should physically stop charging by unplugging the cable when it reaches a 90% state of charge.

Vehicle owners are urged to park outside and away from structures and to charge outside if possible.

Jaguar I-Pace

The recall impacts 2,278 Jaguar I-Pace vehicles of the 2020-2021 model year. (Aly Song/Reuters / Reuters Photos)

"Vehicles have experienced thermal overload, which may show as smoke or fire, that may occur in the high voltage traction battery pack. The investigation is ongoing," the report reads.

Investigations pointed to a "folded anode tab" in battery cells produced at an LG Energy Solution facility in Poland, which can lead to short-circuiting.

Land Rover logo displayed at a Jaguar Land Rover car dealership

Investigations pointed to a "folded anode tab" in battery cells produced at an LG Energy Solution facility in Poland. (Anna Barclay/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Modules that were identified by the remedy software as having characteristics of a folded anode tab, which may contribute to a risk of thermal overload, are still being inspected by the supplier," it added.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to affected owners starting April 3.