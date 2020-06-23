Are we alone in the universe? Here's what a top physicist says

A recent report revealed there could be 36 intelligent alien races sharing our galaxy, potentially answering the age-old question: Are we alone?

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku told FOX Business’ Charles Payne this poses the “greatest existential question of all time,” but through science and the Drake equation we’re only able to receive “ballpark” answers.

“Look up,” Kaku said. “See the Milky Way galaxy. You are now staring at 100 billion stars in our backyard ... And then you make a ballpark estimate. How many of those stars have planets? How many of those planets have oceans? … How many of them have intelligent life? And so this is called Drake's equation, trying to get a ballpark estimate of how many civilizations there are in the galaxy. And that's where they came up with number 36.”

So where are these lifeforms? Kaku said even though there may be 36 races populating our galaxy, each individual location is spaced out by 17,000 light-years – too far in distance to communicate.

“It would take 17,000 years for a TV signal to go from one planet to the next planet,” he said. “It's not going to happen anytime soon. Sorry about that.”

Kaku said he wouldn’t be surprised if intelligent life one day made an introduction on Earth or even an appearance at the White House.

“I think that one day they may actually land on the White House lawn and announce their existence,” he said. “Let’s hope that they are peaceful. I think they are."

