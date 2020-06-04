Expand / Collapse search
What is a full strawberry moon?

The name has Algonquin roots that was adopted by European settlers

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

This weekend's full moon will be a “strawberry moon."

It’s another colorful description for lunar phases like the “super blood wolf moon” or the “blue flower Moon” that periodically attract stargazers. But what is a strawberry moon?

The name comes from Native Americans, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Most of the vivid names for full moons come from the Algonquin tribes who lived in areas where European colonists also settled.

In this case, the name was picked because the Algonquins used it to determine when to begin gathering wild strawberries, according to the guide.foxb

The full strawberry moon should be visible for about three days, appearing at 3:12 p.m. EDT on Friday and lasting into Sunday, according to NASA..

The full moon as seen on a clear night. (iStock) (istock)

The sun and moon will be on nearly opposite sides of the Earth, causing what’s called a partial penumbral eclipse, according to NASA. That means the Earth’s shadow will dim the moon. However, the partial eclipse won’t be visible from North America.

However, the moon should still be visible rising in the southeast sky. It should “appear large and golden hued,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This moon goes by other names in different cultures. It has been known as the mead moon or honey moon in Europe, according to NASA. It’s Vat Purnima to Hindus and Poson Poya to Buddhists.

