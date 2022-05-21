Jif issues voluntary recall of certain peanut butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination

The J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall on Friday for select Jif peanut butter products that are sold in the United States because of potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 14 people across 12 states have reported becoming sick after eating certain Jif peanut butter products, sending two people to the hospital.

The FDA states that Jif product lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 are affected by the recall and advises people in possession of those products to throw it away.

Lot code numbers can be found alongside the best-if-used-by date on Jif peanut butter products.

The J.M. Smucker Company says that the recall affects different types of its products including creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanut butter, to-go packs of peanut butter, and more.

Data from the FDA states that the first person affected by the Salmonella outbreak became sick on February 20, and noted that the actual number of people sick is likely "much higher" than the 14 people currently being reported.

According to the FDA, four out of five people who became sick reported eating "different types of Jif brand peanut butter" before becoming ill.

Salmonella, when it infects healthy people, causes symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The infection can cause more serious symptoms in young children, as well as frail or elderly individuals.