Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Jif issues voluntary recall of certain peanut butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination

The FDA says 14 people have become sick after consuming the affected product, but said the actual number is likely much higher

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall on Friday for select Jif peanut butter products that are sold in the United States because of potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 14 people across 12 states have reported becoming sick after eating certain Jif peanut butter products, sending two people to the hospital.

The FDA states that Jif product lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 are affected by the recall and advises people in possession of those products to throw it away.

Lot code numbers can be found alongside the best-if-used-by date on Jif peanut butter products.

CHILI’S RESTAURANTS USING ROBOT SERVERS TO MAKE JOBS EASIER FOR WORKERS

Jif Peanut butter

J.M. Smucker Co. Jif brand peanut butter is displayed for sale at a Costco Wholesale Corp. store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The J.M. Smucker Company says that the recall affects different types of its products including creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanut butter, to-go packs of peanut butter, and more.

Data from the FDA states that the first person affected by the Salmonella outbreak became sick on February 20, and noted that the actual number of people sick is likely "much higher" than the 14 people currently being reported.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: DANONE RAMPS UP SHIPMENTS TO US

Jif Peanut Butter Recall

Lot code numbers can be found alongside the best-if-used-by date on Jif peanut butter products. (Food and Drug Administration)

According to the FDA, four out of five people who became sick reported eating "different types of Jif brand peanut butter" before becoming ill.

Salmonella, when it infects healthy people, causes symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

ABBOTT RECALLS SIMILAC, OTHER BABY FORMULAS AFTER 4 REPORTED ILLNESSES

The infection can cause more serious symptoms in young children, as well as frail or elderly individuals.