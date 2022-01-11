Arby's announces Diablo Dare sandwich, which is spiced with ghost pepper

This sandwich isn’t for everybody.

When it comes to spicy food, there are two categories: edible and painful. Arby’s just announced a new sandwich that it says is so spicy, it has to give a free milkshake to every customer that purchases one.

The fast-food chained announced the Diablo Dare, which is available with either smoked brisket or crispy chicken. According to a press release, the sandwich is seasoned with a variety of spices, including ghost pepper.

Chief marketing officer at Arby’s Patrick Schwing said, "We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich. This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy."

The sandwich includes ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos and Diablo BBQ sauce and is served on a red chipotle bun.

"We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy –the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle," Schwing continued. "Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it."

The sandwich will be available nationwide from Jan. 10 through Feb. 6. Each sandwich will be served with a free milkshake.

The ghost pepper has been rated as one of the hottest chili peppers in the world. At one point, it held the world record for being the hottest, but it has since been dethroned by the Carolina Reaper pepper.