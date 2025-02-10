Starbucks offering free post-Super Bowl coffee

Starbucks is offering members of its loyalty program free coffee on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl.

Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. on Monday will be eligible for a free tall hot or iced-brewed coffee at any point throughout the day. They will be limited to one drink.

Customers who are a Starbucks Rewards member will already have a coupon in the Starbucks app that they can apply for when they place a mobile order. Customers can also redeem their Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in the store or in the drive-thru.

Anyone who joins the program on Monday can also redeem the coupon in-store.

The company advertised the move as a way to help its customers get through the "long Monday" after the Super Bowl. It is also seen as a way to convince more consumers to join its free loyalty program, which has been growing in back-to-back quarters. In its January earnings call, the company announced that Starbucks Rewards membership and spending grew quarter over quarter and year over year. It also saw growth among non-Starbucks Rewards customer traffic quarter over quarter.

The growth in traffic comes as the company rolls out a series of new initiatives under CEO Brian Niccol, who took over in September 2024, to reverse the company’s sales slump and return it to its traditional coffee house roots.

Last month, the company's condiment bars – which were removed during the COVID-19 pandemic – returned to Starbucks locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, offering customers the ability to add their own creamer, milk and sweeteners.

Baristas also began to put "any" drinks ordered "for here" in coffee mugs, glasses or a customer's personal cup. The company also brought back free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea for dine-in customers during the same visit.

The coffee giant also stopped charging customers for soy milk, oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk at company-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Niccol, who had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the complexity of the company’s menu, also announced last month that the company would be cutting 30% of its food and beverage offerings. However, the company still plans "to lead this market with breakthrough beverage and food innovation," and is offering limited-time drinks for Valentine's Day.

Niccol previously detailed other changes the company is looking to make, such as "fully" introducing digital menu boards at U.S. company-owned stores over the next year-and-a-half to "make our offerings more easily understood and to better show customization add-ons."